3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3D Systems stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $724.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

