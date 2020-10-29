Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 70,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 395,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report