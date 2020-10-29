Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 70,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 395,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.