Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 4.8%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 39,988,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 13,685,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.