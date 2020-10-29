Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 4.8%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 39,988,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 13,685,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

