BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 297.58 ($3.89). Approximately 21,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 74,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

The firm has a market cap of $202.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. BMO Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Audrey Baxter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72). Also, insider Tom Burnet bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,360.60).

About BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET)

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

