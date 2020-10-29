Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Trading Down 14.3%

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

About Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device that combines measuring tools with smartphone technology to deliver sensor node data on desktop and mobile phone screens. Its smart instrumentation platform generalizes instruments into a reusable and architecture-specific components.

