CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.20 million, a PE ratio of 583.57 and a beta of 1.43. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

In other CEVA news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

