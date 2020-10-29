Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$59.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

