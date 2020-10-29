Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

CIVB opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

