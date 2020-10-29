BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 5,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,909,000.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.