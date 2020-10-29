American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HOT)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$37.82 million for the quarter.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT)

