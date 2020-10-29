VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Innergex Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:INGXF) Financial Review

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VivoPower International and Innergex Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Innergex Renewable Energy -16.41% -1.69% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VivoPower International and Innergex Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VivoPower International and Innergex Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.71 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 7.66 -$21.13 million N/A N/A

VivoPower International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Volatility and Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VivoPower International beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of May 14, 2020, it had interests in 69 operating facilities with a net installed capacity of 2,656 megawatt (MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms, and six solar farms, as well as six development projects with net installed capacity of 295 MW and prospective projects with gross installed capacity of 7,131 MW. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

