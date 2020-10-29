Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) Trading Up ?

Shares of Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) were up ? during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 37,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 37,852 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.65.

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP)

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc does not have significant business operations. It intends to acquire a target company with operations in the energy or industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

