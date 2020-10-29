K12 (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $43.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K12 traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $27.08. 1,577,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,041,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get K12 alerts:

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.