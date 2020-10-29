NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Head-To-Head Survey

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 5.87 $99.14 million $2.20 19.89 Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 1.43 $413.55 million $2.25 3.72

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 62.17% 31.19% 6.95% Chimera Investment -17.05% 11.88% 1.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Residential Trust and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 Chimera Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

