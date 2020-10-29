SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38). 577,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 568,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.78. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.29.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

