City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.15-1.18 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIO opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

