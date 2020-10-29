Brokers Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

