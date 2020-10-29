Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 24,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 74,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

About Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report