Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 24,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 74,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

About Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

