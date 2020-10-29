Five Star Senior Living (FVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

