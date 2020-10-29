Head to Head Contrast: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and American Rare Earths and Materials (NYSE:AREM)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, meaning that its stock price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acushnet and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 3.94% 7.91% 4.02% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acushnet and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 2 6 1 0 1.89 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acushnet presently has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential downside of 16.37%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.68 billion 1.50 $121.07 million $1.60 21.24 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Acushnet beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, DT TruSoft, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel gears, head covers, and other golf gears, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides shoes, such as traditional, spikeless, athletic, and casual shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, leather/synthetic combination, and specialty gloves; and outerwear and apparels, such as performance outerwear, performance golf apparels, and golf leisure women apparels. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

