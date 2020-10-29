Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.23. 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

