Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 37,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

