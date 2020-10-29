West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 0.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $47.31. Approximately 8,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

