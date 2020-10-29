Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 2,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Rakuten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

