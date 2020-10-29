Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

