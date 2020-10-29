Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 19%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s stock price shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties.

