Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.27 and last traded at $63.23. Approximately 11,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 3,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellnex Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

