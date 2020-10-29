Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 62,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 20,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

