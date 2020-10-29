Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 397.68 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21). Approximately 40,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 85,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGH shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 406.33. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 million and a P/E ratio of 166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

