Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) Shares Up 7.1%

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14.

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) Company Profile (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc does not have significant business. It focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products, as well as holds a portfolio in marketable securities.

