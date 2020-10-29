Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Down 0.3%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 89,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 81,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 5.60% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

