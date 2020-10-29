Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 7.6%

Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) shares dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14). Approximately 229,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 351,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.97.

About Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.