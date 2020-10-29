SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

