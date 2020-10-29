Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL) shares rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 180,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

