Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.93. 566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSDE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report