Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.93. 566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSDE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

