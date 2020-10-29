LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 21,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.