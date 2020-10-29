Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Trading Down 25%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 52,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $405,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG)

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eight Peaks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eight Peaks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report