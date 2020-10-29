Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 83,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 179,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

BONH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (15.13) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.