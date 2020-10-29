Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 393,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,436,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) Company Profile (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers platform products, which includes verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and data and insights platform, which provides access to location data points.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Price Down 0.3%
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
3D Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Critical Comparison: Autodesk vs. zvelo
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Maritime Resources Stock Price Down 3.6%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
Oriole Resources Shares Down 4.8%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%
BMO Private Equity Trust Stock Price Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report