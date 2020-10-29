Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) Shares Down 5.1%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 393,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,436,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) Company Profile (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers platform products, which includes verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and data and insights platform, which provides access to location data points.

