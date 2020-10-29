Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 5.9%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 46,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 176,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and a P/E ratio of -38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

