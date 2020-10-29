Tetra Bio Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Trading Down 7.1%

Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 127,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 153,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Tetra Bio Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of bio pharmaceuticals and natural health products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements in Canada. Its lead product is PPP001, a dried cannabis prescription drug for advanced cancer pain. The company is also developing other cannabis-based drugs for pain management; a series natural health products, including a topical product for pain management; an oral product line for cardiovascular disease prevention, athletic performance, and well-being; a topical product for skin care; a topical product for women; and Munchies B Gone gum.

