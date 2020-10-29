MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

MMT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

