Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

