Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANCN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 4.91% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANCN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Anchiano Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

