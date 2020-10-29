Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Grows By 133.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 523,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 53.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter.

JHB stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

