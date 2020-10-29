Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Down 2%

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.73. 13,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.