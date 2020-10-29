Head-To-Head Review: Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Its Rivals

Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Palatin Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

This table compares Palatin Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 -$22.43 million -3.82 Palatin Technologies Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.72

Palatin Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palatin Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Palatin Technologies Competitors 7350 20014 37903 1527 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.49%. Given Palatin Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A -25.32% -24.52% Palatin Technologies Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Summary

Palatin Technologies competitors beat Palatin Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective melanocortin receptor (MCr) 1 agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic PL8177, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating non-infectious uveitis and COVID-19. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, a dual NPR-A and NPR-C agonist to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.