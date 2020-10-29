Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Up 129.7% in October

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the September 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

