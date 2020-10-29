Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $209.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26. Nitori has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

