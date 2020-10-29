CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

CWXZF stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.55 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

